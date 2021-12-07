Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia & Angad Reach Rajasthan For Vicky, Katrina's Wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding ceremonies have begun. The couple and their families flew to Rajasthan on Monday, 6 December. On Tuesday, their colleagues and friends from the industry started arriving. Neha Dhupia, husband Angad Bedi, filmmaker Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur and actor Sharvari Wagh were clicked at Jaipur airport.

Kabir Khan has directed Katrina in Ek Tha Tiger and New York. He and Mini Mathur are close friends of the actor. Neha Dhupia, on the other hand, has worked with Katrina Kaif in films like De Dana Dan and Singh Is King. The wedding is taking place at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur.