MEA Discloses ₹13.11 Cr Spend on MP Tours Post Op Sindoor, Withholds Key Details

Despite the scale of expenditure and geographical spread, the MEA’s RTI reply is silent on outcomes. No assessment is offered on whether the delegations achieved their stated objective: mobilising international political support after Operation Sindoor.

Publicly available diplomatic signals suggest a mixed outcome:

No joint statements endorsing India’s position were issued by countries visited.

No resolutions, parliamentary motions, or formal condemnations aligned with India emerged from host nations.

Several countries reiterated calls for restraint and dialogue, maintaining their earlier neutral positions.

Engagements largely remained courtesy meetings, photo-ops, and closed-door briefings.

Notably, even visits to traditionally friendly regions did not translate into explicit diplomatic backing in international forums.

