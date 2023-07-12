Fake Letter Viral Claiming ITLF Apologised to Kuki-Zo For Conflict in Manipur

Indian news agency Asian News International (ANI) and news outlets The Times of India and India Today North East published a report based on a viral letter to claim that the Indigenous Tribal Leader Forum (ITLF), a conglomerate of several tribal groups in Manipur, extended an apology to the Kuki-Zo community.

It states that the reason for apology is "misguidance and conflict with Meitei people" in Manipur.