No, Centre Has NOT Released This Number to Express Support/Oppose the Waqf Act

advertisement
A post went viral claiming that by dropping a missed call on the number - 9209204204, one can register support against the Waqf Board. It read, "Show your support for the government."
(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is this true?: No, the claim is false.
The number has been marked as 'Waqf Board Spam' on the Truecaller application by over 3,000 people.
There is no official press release or document issued by the Government of India about such a number.
Incidentally, Hindu and Muslim groups have individually taken measures such as sharing Google forms on social media and messaging platforms in order to motivate people to send in their suggestions about the Waqf row.
What we found: At first, we checked the number on the Truecaller, caller ID, and call-blocking application. We noticed that the number was tagged as “Waqf Board Spam” by over 3,000 users on the application.
We also tried calling the number, but while the call went through, there was no response from the other side.
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) issued a statement on 31 August titled "No Waqf Amendment Bill," urging people to scan the QR code and click on the link to share their opinions.
The letter in Urdu urged people to scan the QR code or the link which would lead to a pre-written email. Then, the person simply has to send the email to register.
However, upon scanning, we were led to another message which mentioned the number of emails received by the AIMPLB.
A keyword search also led us to a post on X by the Hindu nationalist organisation Bajrang Dal from 12 September.
The post noted that members of the organisation put up a poster with a QR code for repealing of the Waqf Act at the State Waqf Board branch, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Similarly, The Hindu's report from 12 September also noted how Hindu and Muslim groups such as the AIMPLB and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad were mobilising opinions about the Waqf Act.
Conclusion: A false claim went viral that dropping a missed call on 9209204204 will register one's vote against the Waqf Act.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)