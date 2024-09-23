Naukri Crisis: Help Bring Out the Truth About India's Big Unemployment Problem

The unemployment rate in India for persons of age 15 years and above and living in urban areas was recorded at 6.6 percent in FY 2023-24, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) published on 16 August this year.

It is conducted by the National Sample Survey Office, which comes under the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

PLFS defines unemployment rate as the percentage of persons unemployed among the total number of persons in the labour force. According to PLFS, the unemployment rate has been consistently on the decline — from 7.1 percent in the April-June'22 quarter to 5.8% in the same quarter in FY 24.