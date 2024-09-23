Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video From Spain Falsely Shared as Visuals of Crowd at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja

Video From Spain Falsely Shared as Visuals of Crowd at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja

The video has been on the internet since 2020 and shows the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The video shows an old video of the San Fermin festival in Spain and not of crowds at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.</p></div>
i

The video shows an old video of the San Fermin festival in Spain and not of crowds at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video showing several clips of massive crowds is being shared on social media, where users are claiming that they show "unbelievable scenes at Lalbaug Cha Raja Ganpati (sic)" in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

But...?: While three of the four clips show crowds gathered for Ganesh Chaturthi, the first clip in the video does not.

  • The first clip has been on the internet since 2022 and shows visuals of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Also ReadNo, This Video Doesn’t Show People ‘Invading’ Bhagyalakshmi Temple in Hyderabad

How did we find out the truth?: A simple reverse image search using Google Lens led us to a Facebook post carrying a similar video, which mentioned that it showed visuals from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

This post shows visuals similar to the video in the claim.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

We also found a similar photograph in a photo story by The Guardian, which had also shared it as one of the San Fermin festival.

The Guardian had also shared a similar visual.

(Source: Facebook/The Guardian/Altered by The Quint)

The Quint had previously debunked claims related to the first clip in 2022 when it was incorrectly shared as one showing Croatian fans celebrating after winning a match during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

While we could not find official sources for the rest of the clips in the claim, we saw that all of them had been shared in 2024 in the context of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai.

Conclusion: An old video from Spain has gone viral on social media, where users have linked it to Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Mumbai's Lalbaug.

Also ReadFact-Check: This Video Does NOT Show an Israeli Attack on Lebanon

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT