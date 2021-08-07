False Narrative About High Jumpers Sharing Gold in Olympics Goes Viral

The gold medal was shared by Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi as per the rules of the Olympics, not because of a player's injury.
(Photo: The Quint)
A photograph showing Olympic athletes Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi hugging each other after winning the gold medal in the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics has gone viral with a false narrative.
According to the viral posts, Barshim pulled out of the competition because "Tampberi retreated from the final attempt due to a serious leg injury."
However, we found that the claim made in the viral post was false. According to the various news reports, both the players decided not to participate in a tie-breaking jump-off after they cleared the same height of 2.37 meters.
CLAIM
The viral post contained a long write up talking about the "incident" in detail and said that both made the a 2.37 meter jump and remained equal but "Tampberry retreated from the final attempt due to a serious leg injury.[sic]"
"But Bershim's mind was going through something and then thinking about something, he asked an officer, 'If I also retreat from the last attempt, can a gold medal be shared between the two of us?' Shortly after, an official investigates and confirms and says 'Yes Basic Gold will be shared between you two. Bershim had nothing to think about anymore. She announced her withdrawal from the last attempt[sic],'" the post went on to say.
An archive of the post can be found here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We checked for details on the incident and found several reports on it, including that in The Quint. The reports mentioned that the two athletes, who have been friends for a very long time, decided to share the gold after a rules official said the pair was allowed to do so.
On 1 August, both the jumpers made attempts at 2.39 meters but failed and were tied at 2.37 metres. The players would have had to go for a jump-off when they were told they could share the gold medal and both agreed and embraced each other.
Video clips of this conversation with officials was shared by several users on social media.
A link to the article can be found here.
In a video of post-match press conference, Barshim had talked about the reasons behind his decision to share the gold medal. He mentioned that both failed to finish the 2.39 meter jump.
On the World Athletics' website, we also found that both Tamberi and Barshim had faced serious injuries in the past. In 2016, Tamberi had suffered a ligament tear in his left ankle because of which he had to miss the 2016 Rio Olympics. In 2018, Barshim tore ankle ligaments while trying to break the world record for high jump at 2.46 meters.
Clearly, the claim that Tamberi had to pull out of the competition because of an injury and that is why Barshim decided to share the gold medal is false. In reality, both players decided to do so.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined