Video From China Shared as 'Young Indian Girl Somersaulting'

A video of a young girl performing rapid somersaults is being shared widely on the internet. Some social media users, impressed by the child's skills, have shared the clip saying that she should keep practising and make India proud in the future.

However, we found that the clip shows Li Jiamin, who hails from Xinzhou in China. Jiamin, who is now six, started practising when she was 4 years old and is trained by her martial-artist father.