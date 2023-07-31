Unrelated Visuals Shared as Rally in Support of Manipur Viral Video Accused

An image of a massive rally has gone viral, with social media users claiming that it shows people protesting against the arrest of people in the case of the sexual assault and parading of two Kuki women by a mob of men, allegedly from the Meitei community in Manipur.

Who shared it?: Several social media users, including columnist Ashok Swain shared the claim in a tweet, which has now been taken down.

The East Bangalore Congress Sevadal and digital news organisation Siasat Daily also shared the same claim.