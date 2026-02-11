Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photo of White Food in Front of Epstein, Bill Clinton and Mick Jagger Is Edited

Photo of White Food in Front of Epstein, Bill Clinton and Mick Jagger Is Edited

The image has been altered using AI. The original image shows drinks on the table, not white food.

Team Webqoof
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An edited photo showing plates of white food in front of Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton, and Mick Jagger is being shared with speculative claims about child cannibalism on social media.</p></div>
i

An edited photo showing plates of white food in front of Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton, and Mick Jagger is being shared with speculative claims about child cannibalism on social media.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A photo showing convicted sex offender and human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein sharing a meal with former US President Bill Clinton and Rolling Stones' musician Mick Jagger is being shared on social media.

The claim: Some of the users sharing the image have linked it to widespread speculation about those linked with Epstein being involved in cannibalism, such as eating babies and children on his island.

An archive version of this article can be seen here.

(Source: Hindustan Times/Screenshot)

The truth: However, the image is edited. The original image does not show food on the table, but beverages.

Also ReadFact-Check: Movie Visuals Falsely Viral as Images From Epstein Files

How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the photo, which led us to a Times of India report that carried a similar image.

  • This photo, however, carried different things on the table, which resembled beverages. It did not carry plates of white food, as claimed.

  • Additionally, the report mentioned a string of alphanumeric characters — EFTA00003379 — corresponding to file numbers of documents released by the US' Department of Justice.

This photo showed different things on the table.

(Source: The Times of India/Screenshot)

  • We looked for the file on the Department of Justice's data files on Epstein, and found that it was shared as a part of the second drop of files.

  • This file, too, didn't show Epstein, Jagger, and Clinton with plates of white food, showing glasses of beverages instead.

The original photo shows drinks on the table.

(Source: DOJ/Screenshot)

  • We also ran the image through Hive Moderation's AI-generated image detector, which showed a 98.4 percent likelihood of the image being altered using AI.

The image was altered using AI.

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An altered photo is being shared to show Epstein, Jagger, and Clinton eating white food, claiming to show them eating human flesh.

Also ReadThese Images of Zohran Mamdani & Mira Nair With Epstein Are AI-Generated

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT