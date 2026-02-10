Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Movie Visuals Falsely Viral as Images From Epstein Files

Fact-Check: Movie Visuals Falsely Viral as Images From Epstein Files

We found two of these images on Quentin Tarantino's archives website.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: These images belong to the film Thanksgiving (2007) by Eli Reed.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check: These images belong to the film Thanksgiving (2007) by Eli Reed.

(Source: The Quint) 

advertisement

A set of three visuals showing children and a few adults seated at a table with what is claimed to be human flesh is being shared online as new evidence from the Epstein files.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as two of these visuals are from a film name Thanksgiving (2007), which was featured in Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino's film Grindhouse.

Also ReadClipped Video of CM Siddaramaiah Shared To Claim Congress Can’t Fulfill Promises

What we found: At first, we did not find any credible reporting about these visuals being a part of the Epstein Files.

  • As per the documents released by the Department of Justice in the United States of America, we found no mention of any such photos.

  • We, then, ran Google and Yandex reverse image searches on these images.

  • It led us to an old thread on Reddit by the name 'Cursed Thanksgiving,' which included a similar image as one of the viral photos. We went through the comments and found that it was a still from a movie trailer named 'Thanksgiving,' directed by Eli Roth.

  • We looked for the film on YouTube and were led to a channel named 'Love Horror,' which uploaded the trailer in 2023.

  • Team WebQoof went through the video and found a scene, matching with one of the viral images featuring the children and the man wearing glasses.

Here is a still from the trailer.

(Source: YouTube) 

  • We, then, looked for more details about this film and found that it was featured in Tarantino's Grindhouse in 2007.

  • Team WebQoof then ran a relevant keyword search regarding the same and was led to a website featuring Tarantino's archives.

  • We found the Thanksgiving listed in the archives and scrolled to find matching frames with the viral visuals.

Here is a comparison between the two visuals.

Here is a comparison between the two visuals.

Conclusion: The viral claim is false as the visuals are not a part of the Epstein Files, but a film named Thanksgiving.

Also ReadBangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman Vowed Never To Play IPL Again? A Fact-Check
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT