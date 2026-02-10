Fact-Check: Movie Visuals Falsely Viral as Images From Epstein Files

advertisement
A set of three visuals showing children and a few adults seated at a table with what is claimed to be human flesh is being shared online as new evidence from the Epstein files.
What we found: At first, we did not find any credible reporting about these visuals being a part of the Epstein Files.
As per the documents released by the Department of Justice in the United States of America, we found no mention of any such photos.
We, then, ran Google and Yandex reverse image searches on these images.
It led us to an old thread on Reddit by the name 'Cursed Thanksgiving,' which included a similar image as one of the viral photos. We went through the comments and found that it was a still from a movie trailer named 'Thanksgiving,' directed by Eli Roth.
We looked for the film on YouTube and were led to a channel named 'Love Horror,' which uploaded the trailer in 2023.
Team WebQoof went through the video and found a scene, matching with one of the viral images featuring the children and the man wearing glasses.
We, then, looked for more details about this film and found that it was featured in Tarantino's Grindhouse in 2007.
Team WebQoof then ran a relevant keyword search regarding the same and was led to a website featuring Tarantino's archives.
We found the Thanksgiving listed in the archives and scrolled to find matching frames with the viral visuals.
Here is a comparison between the two visuals.
Conclusion: The viral claim is false as the visuals are not a part of the Epstein Files, but a film named Thanksgiving.
