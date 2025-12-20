Clinton, Michael Jacson, Kevin Spacey: Who All Feature in Epstein Files' Photos?

The U.S. Justice Department has released thousands of pages of documents and photographs linked to its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender. This release, which occurred on 19 December 2025, follows months of political pressure and a legal mandate under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
Among the documents released are photographs and records that include notable public figures. The Indian Express reported that former President Bill Clinton appears in several images, including one where he is seen with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's associate.
Other celebrities mentioned in the documents include Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger, and Kevin Spacey. The publication noted that being named or pictured does not imply involvement in Epstein's crimes.
“The release of these documents is a significant step towards transparency regarding Epstein's network,” said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.
The release was mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which requires the Justice Department to disclose unclassified records related to Epstein and Maxwell. The report indicated that more documents are expected to be released in the coming weeks.
Despite the extensive release, many sections of the documents remain redacted to protect victims and ongoing investigations. The publication further reported that the Justice Department acknowledged that the release is incomplete and additional disclosures are anticipated.
In the released files, Clinton is depicted in various settings, including a private plane and a pool, alongside Maxwell. The report highlighted that Clinton's spokesperson stated he had no knowledge of Epstein's criminal activities.
Other notable figures, such as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, also appear in the documents. The publication reiterated that the presence of these individuals in the files does not equate to any wrongdoing.
The release of these documents has sparked renewed interest in Epstein's connections with powerful individuals and the extent of his criminal activities. The report added that the public is eager to learn more about the implications of these connections.
As the investigation continues, the Justice Department is expected to provide Congress with a summary of what has been released and what remains withheld. The publication noted that the law mandates transparency, but it also allows for redactions to protect sensitive information.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.