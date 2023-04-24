ADVERTISEMENT

No, This Image Doesn't Show Hindu Temple Under a Pyramid; It's a Priest's Tomb

This image was clicked in 2012 when a priest's tomb carrying an ancient wall painting was discovered in Giza.

No, This Image Doesn't Show Hindu Temple Under a Pyramid; It's a Priest's Tomb
An image of an excavated site near a pyramid is going viral on the internet with a claim that a Hindu temple was discovered in Egypt.

The claim also states that a Hindu sun temple is located under the pyramid where several Shiv Lingams were found.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: The image dates back to 2014 when an ancient wall painting was discovered in a priest's tomb in the east of the Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt.

How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the image and came across a report by the science news website, Live Science.

  • The report was shared on 15 July 2014 and the title read, "Ancient Priest's Tomb Painting Discovered Near Great Pyramid at Giza".

  • The report carried the same viral image and mentioned that a wall painting that dates back over 4,300 years, was discovered in a tomb located just east of the Great Pyramid of Giza.

  • It also states that this painting was discovered in 2012 by a team from the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences and this team was excavating the tombs since 1996.

  • The caption with the image mentions that the tomb of a priest located 300 meters from the Great Pyramid at Giza had a painting depicting scenes of ancient life.

  • The tomb also had three other rooms.

The report can be seen here.

(Source: Live Science/Screenshot altered by The Quint)

  • We found another report by NBC News about the same discovery.

  • The photograph has been credited to Maksim Lebedev.

  • We have reached out to him, and the story will be update once we recieve a response.

Conclusion: An old discovery of a wall painting inside a tomb in Giza, Egypt is being shared with a false claim that a Hindu temple was discovered under a pyramid.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

