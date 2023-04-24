No, This Image Doesn't Show Hindu Temple Under a Pyramid; It's a Priest's Tomb

How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the image and came across a report by the science news website, Live Science.
The report was shared on 15 July 2014 and the title read, "Ancient Priest's Tomb Painting Discovered Near Great Pyramid at Giza".
The report carried the same viral image and mentioned that a wall painting that dates back over 4,300 years, was discovered in a tomb located just east of the Great Pyramid of Giza.
It also states that this painting was discovered in 2012 by a team from the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences and this team was excavating the tombs since 1996.
The caption with the image mentions that the tomb of a priest located 300 meters from the Great Pyramid at Giza had a painting depicting scenes of ancient life.
The tomb also had three other rooms.
We found another report by NBC News about the same discovery.
The photograph has been credited to Maksim Lebedev.
We have reached out to him, and the story will be update once we recieve a response.
Conclusion: An old discovery of a wall painting inside a tomb in Giza, Egypt is being shared with a false claim that a Hindu temple was discovered under a pyramid.
