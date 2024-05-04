IPL 2024: Hits & Misses From Week 6 – From Vintage Bhuvi To Struggling Gill

Week 6 of action in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) burst forth with a surge of power-packed performances, as the teams entered a phase where the tiniest of errors could prove to be fatal.

With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) languishing at the bottom, holding the 10th and 9th positions respectively, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have staked their claim at the apex with confidence and ease. The six teams in between have been engaged in a spirited tussle with their positions in flux.

As we enter the fray of the seventh week, let's reflect on the hits and misses from Week 6: