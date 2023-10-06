Rahul Gandhi Blames Congress for Corruption in MP? No, Viral Video Is Altered

Fact-Check: An altered video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been going viral to claim that he accused Congress of corruption in Madhya Pradesh.
A video showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi delivering a speech purportedly calling the Congress party the 'epicenter of corruption' in India is going viral on social media.
He further says, "No one in the entire country has done as much corruption as Congress has done in Madhya Pradesh."
What's the truth?: This video is edited.
In the original speech, he says, "Madhya Pradesh is the epicenter of corruption in India. No one in the entire country has done as much corruption as BJP has done in Madhya Pradesh."
This speech was delivered by Gandhi on 30 September, during the 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' in the poll-bound state of Madhya Pradesh.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search and came across a report by NDTV shared on 30 September.
The report stated that while delivering a speech in Shahjapur, Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi said that Madhya Pradesh is the epicenter of corruption in the country.
It also carried the video similar to the viral video.
In this unedited version, Gandhi blames the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for corruption and not the Congress.
The report stated that Gandhi blamed BJP for corruption.
Taking a cue, we looked for a longer version of the video on Gandhi's official YouTube channel.
We came across the original video, which was live streamed on 30 September.
The viral part starts at 32:33 timestamp, where he says, "Madhya Pradesh is the centre, an epicenter of corruption in India. No one in the entire country has done as much corruption as BJP has done in Madhya Pradesh."
He continues saying that funds collected for kids, school uniforms, mid-day meals, including Mahakal Corridor, were 'looted' by BJP.
He also mentions the Vyapam scam and says, "Over one crore youths have suffered losses, MBBS seats are also sold and papers are leaked, this is BJP's rule."
