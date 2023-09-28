Clipped Video of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Speech in Chhattisgarh Goes Viral

Fact-check: A clipped video of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's speech is going viral to claim that she disrespected the Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing General Secretary of Indian National Congress (INC) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra delivering a speech in Chhattisgarh is going viral to claim that she called the state Congress leaders 'selfish and hungry for power'.
The viral posts are mocking Vadra for stating 'the truth' and claiming that after this speech, she was made to apologise to the Congress office.
An archive can be seen here.
How did we find out the truth?: On performing a relevant keyword search on Google, we came across the full-length video of Vadra's speech on her official YouTube channel.
The video was shared on 22 September and showed Vadra's speech at Mahila Samridhi Sammelan in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh.
The live version of this speech was streamed on Congress' official YouTube channel on 21 September.
In these videos, the viral video starts at the 16:20 timestamp where Vadra says, "You all must have often thought that people run a lot after power, especially leaders run a lot. And I have seen several such people in my experience that there are many who are only eager for power only. They are ambitious and they yearn for power to increase their respect, they want to collect money and they build big palaces. That's one type of leader."
The viral video is clipped here but in the original video she continues saying, "But there is another type of leader too, those who want power so that they can do good for the people through that power. And I can proudly say that today the leadership of the Congress party in Chhattisgarh is of this kind. They use power to bring welfare for all."
Conclusion: Clearly, a clipped video of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's speech is going viral to claim that she disrespected the Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)