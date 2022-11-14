Fact-Check: This Is Not Alia Bhatt With Her Newborn, Viral Photo Is Morphed!

The original photo was taken from a webpage about pregnancy and childbirth, and was edited to include Bhatt’s face.
A photograph of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt with an infant next to her is being shared on social media.
What is the claim?: The photo is being shared to claim that it shows Bhatt and her newborn child, who she gave birth to on 6 November.
We came across one post that Bhatt shared on Facebook and Instagram, announcing the birth of her daughter with actor Ranbir Kapoor on 6 November.
So whose photo is it?: We looked for the original photograph using reverse image search.
On TinEye, this search led us to a website called ‘Inspiralized’ by one Ali Maffucci, which had many pages on food and parenting.
Here, we came across a page titled, ‘Rio and Sol’s birth story (Identical Twins!),’ which carried a similar photograph.
We saw that the first photograph on this page was morphed to crop out one of the infants and replace Maffucci’s face with Bhatt’s.
Maffucci's photo was cropped and morphed.
The Quint has reached out to Maffucci for her input and the date when the photograph was taken and will update this article as and when it is received.
Conclusion: The photo doesn’t show Bhatt with her newborn. It is a photograph of Ali Maffucci’s pregnancy and the story of her experience delivering identical twins.
