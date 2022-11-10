In Photos: Alia Bhatt Returns Home With Daughter and Husband Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt returns home with her daughter and Ranbir Kapoor.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Alia Bhatt, who recently gave birth to her first child, has been discharged from the hospital. The actor was spotted returning home with her daughter and husband Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday. The couple was very protective of their child as the paparazzi tried to take their photos.
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor gave birth to her daughter at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on 6 November.
Take a look at some pictures here:
Alia Bhatt returns home in her car with her baby.
Ranbir Kapoor holds his daughter as he returns home with Alia in their car.
Ranbir and Alia return home with their baby.
Alia Bhat was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in their car outside the hospital.
