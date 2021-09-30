Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Speech for Students
Gandhi Ji was born on 2 October 1869 at Porbandar, Gujarat.
Gandhi Jayanti: The world will celebrate the 152nd birth anniversary of Gandhi Ji, also known as the Mahatma Gandhi and 'the father of the nation' on Saturday, 2 October 2021. This day is also known as Gandhi Jayanti.
Mahatma Gandhi was one of the greatest leaders of Indian independence movement and was popular for his non-violent means. He became an active part of the Indian freedom struggle in early 20th century. Many important movements of resistance against the British colonial rule, like 'Non-cooperation Movement', 'Salt March', 'Quit India Movement', etc were led by him.
Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year to celebrate the ideas of non-violence and unity promoted by Gandhi Ji. Multiple events are organized in India and abroad to celebrate the day. Students in schools also participate in various events like speech , essay writing, poster making, etc.
In this article, we have provided a sample speech for students which they can refer to for Gandhi Jaynati speech event.
Speech for Gandhi Jayanti
Greetings to all my friends and teachers present here. Today, we celebrate the birth anniversary of one of the greatest leaders of Indian freedom struggle, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. He was also known as "the father of the nation", and was famous for his non-violent ways to fight for independence. Before starting the event, here is a brief account of his life.
After completing his studies, he returned to India to practice law, but was unable to establish himself as a successful lawyer. However, he further went to South Africa in the capacity of a lawyer to help a client. He spent a considerable amount of time in South Africa to work towards the conditions of Indians living there.
In 1915, he returned to India and became a part of freedom struggle. Just after two years of his return, he led the 'Champaran Satyagraha', which was one of the landmark movements of Indian freedom struggle.
He further led many other important movements like Non-Cooperation Movement (1920), the Salt Satyagraha also known as the Dandi March (1930), and Quit India Movement (1942). He also worked towards the Hindu-Muslim unity during the partition of India.
His continuous emphasis on non-violence, showed the world a new way of life.
On 30 January, 1948, Nathuram Godse assassinated him. However his teachings and ideas became immortal. His life is an inspiration to the people all around the world, as he himself said “My life is my message”.
