Edited Pic of Subhash Chandra Bose Shared To Push Theory of His Survival

The morphed photo has been shared to claim that Bose survived the plane crash that led to his demise.
A photo of late Indian nationalist leader Subhash Chandra Bose reading a newspaper is being shared across social media to claim that he can be seen reading the story of his demise.
The image is being shared with the oft-repeated theory that Bose survived the plane crash and that the news of his death was spread by the Congress under the British rule.
However, we found that the image was morphed, as the original image shows Subash Chandra Bose reading Nippon Times with a story about Japanese General Hideki Tojo.
CLAIM
The image is being shared with the following claim -
"On 23rd April, 1945 Netaji Subash Chandra Bose is reading the news of his death in a plane crash in a newspaper. The biggest lie by the British pet dog Congress."
An archive of this tweet can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND
Using reverse image search, we came across a tweet dated 27 May, 2018 by author Anuj Dhar which carried the original image of the late leader reading Nippon Times, Japan's oldest English-language daily.
In another tweet dated 18 August, 2019, Dhar shared the edited photo which was created by a now suspended account. In this tweet, one can see the photo which is being shared across social media.
The author also shared the edited image in a tweet.
In the original photo, Bose can be seen reading Nippon Times which carries an article about Japanese general and politician Hideki Tojo, whereas the morphed image carries an article by the same newspaper with the headline "Mr. Subash Chandra Bose Dead".
We found the same photo on a blog post about Subhash Chandra Bose, which also has many other photos of the late leader.
Evidently, the photo of Subash Chandra Bose reading a newspaper with a story of his death on the front page is morphed. The original photo shows Bose reading Japanese daily Nippon Times, with another article on its front page.
