Edited Pic of Subhash Chandra Bose Shared To Push Theory of His Survival

A photo of late Indian nationalist leader Subhash Chandra Bose reading a newspaper is being shared across social media to claim that he can be seen reading the story of his demise.

The image is being shared with the oft-repeated theory that Bose survived the plane crash and that the news of his death was spread by the Congress under the British rule.

However, we found that the image was morphed, as the original image shows Subash Chandra Bose reading Nippon Times with a story about Japanese General Hideki Tojo.