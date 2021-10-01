Scenes From Video Game GTA V Shared as Clip of Russian Flight Crash

We conducted a keyword search for "Russian SU1492" and found news reports talking about an incident from May 2019.

According to a report, a Russian Aeroflot (SU 1492) plane burst into flames while making an emergency landing at the Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow on 5 May 2019. The flight, which was on its way to Murmansk, was struck by lightning and was forced to turn back to the airport. The engines caught fire upon landing that resulted in the deaths of 41 people, including two children.

Footage of the incident was released by Russian authorities and we found the footage on the The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation's (IC) YouTube channel.