Fact-Check: ABP Survey Showing BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's Loss Is Altered

Fact-check: A fake opinion poll survey is going viral to claim that Manoj Tiwari is likely to lose his seat in the Lok Sabha Elections.
(Photo: The Quint)
A screenshot showing ABP News-C Voter Survey is going viral on social media which shows Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Northeast Delhi Lok Sabha Seat candidate Manoj Tiwari loosing the elections.
The image carries text in Hindi that says, "Manoj Tiwari's seat (Lok Sabha) from from Northeast Delhi is in danger."
An archive can be seen here.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search using 'ABP lok sabha opinion poll tiwari' on YouTube and this led us to a video shared by ABP News on 26 December 2023.
The video showed opinion poll results from several states and leaders. It also included results about Tiwari at 0:09 timestamp.
The original poll showed Tiwari to be ahead of his opponent.
What all was edited?: Along with the text on the graphic, numbers were also changed on the viral image.
Text stating that Tiwari was moving ahead with good numbers was replaced with "Manoj Tiwari's seat (Lok Sabha) from from Northeast Delhi is in danger".
Numbers showing NDA winning between 232 - 253 seats, and INDIA alliance securing 258 - 286 seats was also edited. The original numbers were 295-335 and 165-205, respectively.
North India's numbers were also changed for NDA from 150-160 to 90-110 and INDIA alliance from 20-30 to 70-90.
Comparison between the edited and the original graphic.
ABP News also took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that this viral screenshot of polls is fake.
Conclusion: A fake opinion poll survey is going viral to claim that Manoj Tiwari is likely to lose his seat in the Lok Sabha Elections.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined