Fact-Check: Old Exit Poll Graphic From TNM Predicting NDA Win in AP Goes Viral!

A graphic with the news organisation, The News Minute's logo showing a compilation of exit polls for the state of Andhra Pradesh is being circulated on social media platforms.

What does the graphic show?: The graphic lists predictions by several organisations such as India Today-Axis, CNN News 18-IPSOS, Times Now-VMR, Republic-Jan Ki Baat, Republic-CVoter, NewsX-NEΤΑ and Today's Chanakya.

In all surveys, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading against the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), the incumbent party in power in Andhra Pradesh.

NDA in Andhra Pradesh: The alliance includes Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by former Andhra Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) led by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan.