FIR Against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari for Forcing Flight Take-Off

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey, his two sons, and party MP Manoj Tiwari were booked by the Jharkhand Police on Thursday, 1 September, for allegedly taking clearance from the Air Traffic Control (ATC) for take-off from Deoghar airport on 31 August in a forceful manner, even as there is no night take-off or landing facility at the airport.

The director of the airport is also among the nine people who have been booked in the case.

The FIR was registered at Kunda police station, on the complaint of security in-charge Suman Anand, who stated that the accused persons violated safety standards by entering the ATC room. According to the complainant’s statement, the time of sunset on the day of the incident was 6:03 pm, while the chartered flight took off at 6:17 pm.