Viral Clipped Video Falsely Claims Amit Shah Dismissed BJP's Poll 'Guarantees'

Fact-check: A clipped video of Amit Shah talking about Gandhi's guarantees is going viral to claim that he is talking against PM Modi.
A video showing Union Home Minister Amit Shah talking about 'meaningless guarantees' made during elections is going viral on social media to claim that he is speaking against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll promises.
Amit Shah says in Hindi, “I say that these guarantees have no meaning; they say this till the elections and then forget it.”
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video on Google and this led us to a video shared by news agency Asian News International (ANI).
This was uploaded on YouTube on 15 May.
At 25:15 timestamp, ANI’s editor, Smita Prakash, asks Shah about why did he called Congress' guarantees as "Chinese guarantees" and he starts responding to that question, "I recently visited Telangana. The women there are waiting for their 12 thousand rupees, the farmers are waiting for the loan waiver of two lakhs, the girls are waiting for scooters. The promise that Rahul ji made was a guarantee. Now you find Rahul ji, they are looking for him.”
After this Prakash says, "Now that the elections are over in the south, Rahul went to the north."
Further, at 26:04 timestamp, the viral video starts playing.
We also checked BJP's website for a press release about this interview and it specified that Shah pointed out Gandhi's promises as "meaningless".
Press release about the interview on BJP's website.
Conclusion: This clears up that Shah was talking about Gandhi's guarantees and not BJP or PM Modi's, as claimed.
