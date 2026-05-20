Video of EAM S Jaishankar Talking About Pakistan’s Response Is a Deepfake

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A video of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar speaking to ANI's editor Smita Prakash on her podcast is being shared on social media.
The claim: In the video, Prakash asked the EAM about the lessons we learned during Operation Sindoor, with respect to working against Pakistan. He appears to say,
"We saw that in the first 3-4 days, there was no response from Pakistan. But during the sudden retaliation from Pakistan's side, we had to suffer losses, in the form of jets. Our forces did not expect that Pakistan would retaliate in the way they did."
How did we find out the truth?: We looked for EAM S Jaishankar's podcast with Prakash and found that his last appearance on it was in
Operation Sindoor took place in 2025, which means that his appearance predated it by two years.
All his recent videos on the sister channel for the podcast were also taken from clips of this interview, confirming that he did not recently appear on the podcast as claimed.
We ran an AI check for the audio using Hiya's Deepfake Voice Detector, which gave it a score of one out of 100, confirming that the audio was likely a deepfake.
Conclusion: A deepfake of EAM S Jaishankar is being shared to falsely claim that he spoke about Pakistan's sudden retaliation during Operation Sindoor.
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