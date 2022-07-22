No, Droupadi Murmu Didn't Tweet About Making India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’

Fact-check: The claim states that Droupadi Murmu tweeted that she will make India a 'Hindu Rashta' after becoming the President.
(Source: The Quint)
A screenshot of a tweet purportedly made by President-elect Droupadi Murmu is going viral on social media which states that she will make India a 'Hindu rashtra' after becoming the president of the nation.
However, the tweet was made by a parody account of Murmu, which has now been suspended.
The viral screenshot, originally in Hindi, reads, "After becoming the President, my first duty would be to make this country a 'Hindu Rashtra'."
An archive can be seen here.
The tweet, which is now viral, was made from the handle '@draupadi_m_'.
The username is highlighted.
We looked for this account on Twitter and found that it does not exist anymore.
The viral tweet was made by this username.
While searching for the username on Twitter, we came across tweets from various users, who had replied to '@draupadi_m_'.
On hovering the cursor over the handle, a small box of information pops up which shows the profile picture, name, bio, followers and following count.
We found that this account's bio read 'Parody Account'.
The account was a parody account.
However, the profile picture and way in which the username was written was different.
Same username had different account names and profile pictures.
Murmu’s personal assistant Suraj Kumar Mahto spoke to Hindi news channel Aaj Tak and clarified that the tweets going under Murmu's name are fake and that she is not on Twitter yet.
Clearly, a tweet made by an imposter account under Droupadi Murmu's name is going viral with a false claim.
