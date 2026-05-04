Clip of DRDO Chairman Talking About Washing Missile in Cow Urine Is Manipulated

A video of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman Samir V Kamat talking about the indigenously developed Agni 6 intercontinental missile is being shared on social media.

What is the claim?: In the clip, Kamat is heard talking about making changes to the Agni 6 ballistic missile programme.

"...Prime Minister Modi specifically told us that all missiles should be washed with pavitra cow urine before they are made. First we soak the missile parts into urine, but they started getting rust so now we use a mixture of cow dung and urine to prevent rust. As you know, cow dung is also anti-bacterial, so now our missile is uncontaminated, and this is the secret ingredient behind the robust Indian missile programme," he purportedly says.