Indian National Among 2 Killed By Intercepted Missile Debris In Abu Dhabi

An Indian national was killed and three others injured in Abu Dhabi on 26 March 2026 after debris from an intercepted ballistic missile fell on Sweihan Street, The UAE media office stated. The incident also resulted in the death of a Pakistani national.

The missile was reportedly launched from Iran and intercepted by the United Arab Emirates’ air defence systems.

The victims included individuals of Indian, Pakistani, Emirati, and Jordanian nationalities. The authorities confirmed that multiple vehicles were damaged during the incident.