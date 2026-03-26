Indian National Among 2 Killed By Intercepted Missile Debris In Abu Dhabi

An Indian national was killed and three others injured in Abu Dhabi on 26 March 2026 after debris from an intercepted ballistic missile fell on Sweihan Street, The UAE media office stated. The incident also resulted in the death of a Pakistani national.
The missile was reportedly launched from Iran and intercepted by the United Arab Emirates’ air defence systems.
The victims included individuals of Indian, Pakistani, Emirati, and Jordanian nationalities. The authorities confirmed that multiple vehicles were damaged during the incident.
According to Scroll, the Indian citizen’s death marks the seventh Indian fatality in the ongoing West Asia conflict.
The Indian diplomatic missions in the region are coordinating with local authorities for the repatriation of the deceased and support for the injured.
As reported by The Indian Express, the UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that its air defences intercepted missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Iran.
The debris from the interception led to the fatalities and injuries. The Ministry emphasised that the country’s air defence systems remain on high alert due to ongoing regional hostilities.
“Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to an incident involving falling debris in Sweihan street, following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office stated, as cited in multiple reports.
The identities of the deceased have not been publicly disclosed, and further information regarding the origin of the missile is pending confirmation from authorities.
As noted in an article by Hindustan Times, officials advised the public to rely only on official sources for information and to avoid spreading unverified details.
The ongoing conflict, which began on 28 February 2026, has resulted in several casualties among foreign nationals in the Gulf region as details emerged. Indian authorities remain in contact with their counterparts in the affected countries to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian nationals.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.