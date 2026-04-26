PM Modi Hails Nuclear Milestone, Urges Census 2027 Participation in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 133rd episode of Mann Ki Baat on 26 April.
He discussed the achievement of the Kalpakkam fast breeder reactor reaching criticality, the ongoing digital census initiative, and recent successes in education and culture. Modi also encouraged children to use their holidays productively and highlighted India’s growing presence in global dairy and food sectors.
As reported by The Hindu, Modi described the Kalpakkam fast breeder reactor achieving criticality as a “historic milestone.”
He praised Indian nuclear scientists for their contributions to the nation’s civil nuclear programme and highlighted their role in advancing India’s technological capabilities.
Modi stated, “Indian scientists are advancing the civil nuclear programme and their efforts are making a significant contribution to nation-building.”
In the middle of his address, Modi provided updates on the digital census process as coverage revealed.
He explained that citizens can now submit their information online before census workers visit their homes, and each participant will receive a unique ID for verification. Modi assured the public that all data would be securely protected through robust digital safeguards.
“This time, the census has been made completely digital. Now, all information will be recorded directly through digital means, making the process faster and more transparent,” Modi said during his address.
In addition, Modi discussed the importance of supporting the bamboo sector in Northeast India as reporting indicated. He encouraged citizens to purchase bamboo products to boost local industries and rural economies. Modi also spoke about the Beating Retreat ceremony, noting the increased inclusion of Indian music and the participation of various military bands.
At the end of his address, Modi extended greetings for Buddha Purnima and reflected on the relevance of Gautama Buddha’s teachings in contemporary times as details emerged. He emphasised the importance of inner peace and self-mastery, especially in a world facing increasing stress and conflict.
“Buddha’s message is that conquering oneself is the greatest victory. In today’s world, his thoughts are even more significant and guide society in the right direction,” Modi stated.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.