Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fake Press Release Shared as Petrol & Diesel Prices Increased by Rs 10 & 12.5

Fake Press Release Shared as Petrol & Diesel Prices Increased by Rs 10 & 12.5

As of writing this report, there has been no such announcement from the Ministry.

Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The press release is fake and is being shared with an incorrect claim.</p></div>
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Fact-Check | The press release is fake and is being shared with an incorrect claim.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

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A press release is doing the rounds on social media platforms with a claim that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has recently announced the increase of petrol and diesel prices by Rs 10 and Rs 12.5 respectively.

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the image with a caption that said, "As expected immediately after elections."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

This post on X had gained around 29 thousand views. More archives of similar claims could be found here, here, and here.

What's the truth?: The press release is fake. As of 4 May, there has been no such announcement indicating the rise of petrol and diesel prices.

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How did we find that out?: Since the document was dated 29 April, we went through the press releases shared by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas shared on the same date.

  • Only one release was posted on 29 April, which carried the inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia.

  • This did not carry any mention of price hikes in diesel and petrol prices.

No such announcement was made on 29 April.

(Source: PIB/Screenshot)

PIB debunks the claim: The fact-checking wing of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), on its official X handle, said that the document is fake. The post that was shared on 29 April further said, "The Government of India has NOT issued any such Order."

Conclusion: It is evident that the viral press release about the increase in petrol and diesel prices is false.

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