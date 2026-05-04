Fake Press Release Shared as Petrol & Diesel Prices Increased by Rs 10 & 12.5

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A press release is doing the rounds on social media platforms with a claim that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has recently announced the increase of petrol and diesel prices by Rs 10 and Rs 12.5 respectively.
An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the image with a caption that said, "As expected immediately after elections."
How did we find that out?: Since the document was dated 29 April, we went through the press releases shared by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas shared on the same date.
Only one release was posted on 29 April, which carried the inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia.
This did not carry any mention of price hikes in diesel and petrol prices.
PIB debunks the claim: The fact-checking wing of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), on its official X handle, said that the document is fake. The post that was shared on 29 April further said, "The Government of India has NOT issued any such Order."
Conclusion: It is evident that the viral press release about the increase in petrol and diesel prices is false.
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