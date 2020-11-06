PornHub Logo on CNN During US Elections Broadcast? Look Again!

The video shows CNN’s chief correspondent John King having his election map crashed by a pornography website. Team Webqoof CNN’s chief national correspondent John King was showing a virtual map with the results for the United States presidential elections. | (Photo: Screenshot/Twitter) WebQoof The video shows CNN’s chief correspondent John King having his election map crashed by a pornography website.

A short clip of CNN's chief national correspondent John King has gone viral where the logo for a pornography website, PornHub, can be setting floating into view of a virtual map showing the results for the United States presidential elections. King can be seen talking about vote difference between incumbent Republican President Donald J Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Georgia. However, we found that the video was edited to add the logo of the pornography website.

CLAIM

An extremely viral tweet, that had more than 70,000 likes during the time of publication, had the caption that read, “CNN had Pornhub open”. Similar captions were used to share the video by several other social media users.

The video clip was also widely shared on Facebook with similar captions.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We slowed down the viral video and analysed every frame. We found that the logo of the website was not static and kept moving. In at least two frames, the logo went beyond the screen and on to the frame of the screen, as can be seen below.

Frames from the viral video.

The poll numbers on the screen suggested that the footage was from 6 November 2020 because Biden had started to narrow the difference in Georgia after having trailed Trump by a huge number in the state, since the beginning of the counting. We found the original footage online and compared it with the viral video and found that the logo was digitally added on the original footage.

(Side-by-side comparison of the original footage and the viral video)

Evidently, the original footage of a CNN broadcast was digitally altered to claim that the logo of a pornography website popped up on the screen during the US election results coverage.

