Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Did US President Donald Trump Post About Implementing EVM System in America? No!

Did US President Donald Trump Post About Implementing EVM System in America? No!

We found out that the post is edited and does not show Trump talking about implementing EVMs in the US elections.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An edited image has gone viral on social media, claiming to show&nbsp;US President Donald Trump posting about implementing the EVM system in America.</p></div>
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An edited image has gone viral on social media, claiming to show US President Donald Trump posting about implementing the EVM system in America.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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An image has gone viral on social media, claiming to show a post on Truth Social, an American social media platform, made by the US President Donald Trump.

  • According to the image shared with the claim, Donald Trump posted about a call he had with India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, about Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) systems.

  • The post also shows Trump stating that there are 'serious talks' about adopting the EVM system in America for the 2028 elections.

  • This viral claim, posted on X, garnered over 2.6 lakh views.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The image doesn't show an authentic Truth Social post by Donald Trump.

Also ReadDid Rahul Gandhi Make ‘Disgusting’ Remarks on Modi, Meloni? Claim Is Misleading

How did we find out?: We went through Donald Trump's Truth Social account and found the original post.

  • In the original post, Trump states that India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, had asked his administration about how the US conducts elections without a valid photo identity document.

  • He also says that India's last election had 64.6 crore voters, and less than one percent voted by mail.

  • The post ends with him stating that they need to pass the 'Save America Act'.

The original post did not mention EVMs.

(Source: Truth Social/Screenshot)

There is no mention of implementing the EVM system for US' elections in his post.

  • We ran the image through the OpenAI detector, which concluded that the content was generated using OpenAI tools due to a detected SynthID watermark.

(Source: OpenAI/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: The image doesn't show an authentic Truth Social post by Donald Trump.

Also ReadViral Images of Nayanthara With Her Head Shaved at Tirumala Temple Are AI

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