Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Viral Images of Nayanthara With Her Head Shaved at Tirumala Temple Are AI

Viral Images of Nayanthara With Her Head Shaved at Tirumala Temple Are AI

The images were altered using Google AI tools.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>AI-altered images of Nayanthara are being shared on social media, claiming to show her at the Tirumala Tirupati temple with her head shaved.</p></div>
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AI-altered images of Nayanthara are being shared on social media, claiming to show her at the Tirumala Tirupati temple with her head shaved.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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Images of Nayanthara are going viral on social media, purportedly showing her at the Tirumala Tirupati temple with her head shaved.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the images are AI-altered and do not show authentic images of Nayanthara at Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Also ReadDoes This Video Show the Indian National Anthem Being Sung in Afghanistan? No!

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the two images using Google Lens and could not find any reports or credible sources that shared them.

  • Following this, we ran the images through Hive Moderation, an AI detection tool.

  • According to the tool, the images are 99.9 percent likely to have been generated by AI.

Here are the results of AI detection by Hive Moderation. 

(Source: Hive Moderation/ Screenshot)

  • We ran the images through another AI detector, Sightengine, which also indicated that they are very likely AI-generated.

Here are the results of AI detection by Sightengine.

(Source: Sightengine/ Screenshot)

  • Upon close observation, the watermark for Gemini, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot, is visible.

The watermark is visible. 

  • We ran the images through SynthID, which concluded that both images were edited or generated using Google AI.

  • We ran a keyword search and found videos from April 2026 of Nayanthara and her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, visiting the Tirumala temple.

  • A report by ETV Andhra Pradesh, uploaded on 9 April 2026, shows Nayanthara wearing the same clothes.

  • However, in the videos, her hair is not shaved off.

A screengrab of the ETV report. 

(Source: YouTube/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: The images are AI-altered and do not show authentic images of Nayanthara at Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Also ReadFact-Check: Video of Muslims Praying on London Metro Is AI-Generated

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