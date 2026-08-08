US Senate Passes Russia Sanctions Bill, 100% Sanctions Threat Looms On India

The United States Senate has passed a bill authorising tariffs of up to 100% on countries purchasing Russian oil and gas, with India named among the five targeted economies. The bill, passed by an 86-11 vote, is titled the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. It now awaits consideration in the House of Representatives, which reconvenes on 31 August. The legislation grants the US President discretionary authority to impose these tariffs, aiming to restrict revenue supporting Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.