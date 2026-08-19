Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Does This Video Show the Indian National Anthem Being Sung in Afghanistan? No!

Does This Video Show the Indian National Anthem Being Sung in Afghanistan? No!

We found out that the video is from this year's Republic Day celebrations in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is being widely shared on social media, falsely claiming to show the Indian National anthem being sung in Afghanistan.</p></div>
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A video is being widely shared on social media, falsely claiming to show the Indian National anthem being sung in Afghanistan.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is being widely shared on social media, claiming to show the Indian National Anthem being sung in Afghanistan.

What does the video show?: The video shows the Indian flag being hoisted at a mosque with the Indian national anthem playing in the background.

  • The post is captioned, "India's national anthem was sung in Afghanistan. Akhand Bharat is not far now" (translated from Hindi to English)

  • The video, uploaded on X, has garnered over 367 thousand views.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The video shows this year's Republic Day celebrations in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh.

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How did we find out?: The Quint had fact-checked the same video in March when it was shared, claiming it showed people in Afghanistan playing India's national anthem amid the then-ongoing West Asia conflict, insinuating support for the country.

  • We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a Facebook post sharing the same video with a caption stating the location as Uttar Pradesh.

  • The post is captioned, "This video is from devband campus at Saharanpur UP India". (sic)

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • Following this, we ran a keyword search and found a video posted by The Observer Post with the same visuals.

  • The video, uploaded on 27 January, is captioned "A video from Darul Uloom Deoband has gone viral on Republic Day, showing the National Anthem being played at the seminary".

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • We also found a report by Navbharat Times, published on 27 January, sharing the same visuals.

  • The report stated that the national flag was hoisted and the national anthem was played at Darul Uloom Deoband in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on the occasion of Republic Day.

The preview of the report

(Source: Navbharat Times /Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video shows this year's Republic Day celebrations in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh.

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(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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