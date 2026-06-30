'Blatant Act of Aggression': India Slams Pakistan's Airstrikes in Afghanistan

On 30 June 2026, India officially condemned Pakistani airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan that resulted in civilian casualties. The strikes targeted the provinces of Paktia, Paktika, and Kunar, leading to significant loss of life and injuries. The incident has heightened tensions in the region, with both Afghanistan and India criticising Pakistan's actions and calling for respect for sovereignty and international law.
According to Scroll, India described the Pakistani military’s bombing as a “blatant act of aggression” against Kabul and an assault on Afghanistan’s sovereignty. The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi stated that the airstrikes posed a direct threat to regional peace and stability, and expressed condolences to the families of those killed.
As highlighted by Scroll, the Taliban-led Afghan government reported that 36 civilians were killed and 163 wounded in the airstrikes. The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Pakistan’s chargé d'affaires in Kabul to lodge a formal protest, labelling the attacks as a violation of international principles and humanitarian laws.
Pakistan, on the other hand, claimed that its military targeted militants linked to the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar group, which Islamabad blames for a recent attack on a Rangers facility in Karachi. However, further details from Afghan officials indicated that the strikes hit civilian homes, with multiple women and children among the casualties.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan considers these attacks a clear violation of international principles, humanitarian laws, and the national sovereignty of countries, and strongly condemns them,” the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.
India’s response emphasised the need for accountability and restraint in the region. Coverage revealed that India reiterated its support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while also criticising Pakistan for what it described as a persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and attempts to externalise internal failures.
At the United Nations, India’s Permanent Representative Parvathaneni Harish addressed the issue of cross-border terrorism and terror financing, indirectly referencing Pakistan’s record. As reported by Hindustan Times, Harish called the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) an “indispensable” pillar of global counterterrorism financing and urged credible compliance from countries under scrutiny.
India’s position at the UN included a call for states to stop exporting instability and to fulfil their obligations towards international peace and security. Analysis showed that India has long accused Pakistan of harbouring and financing terrorism, and continues to advocate for strict adherence to international standards in counterterrorism efforts.
“The answer to FATF scrutiny is not politicised activism in UN forums but credible compliance. States that allow their territory, institutions or financial channels to be misused for terrorism must stop exporting instability and start fulfilling their obligations towards international peace and security,” Harish stated.
Regional relations remain strained, with Pakistan and Afghanistan experiencing repeated escalations since the Taliban’s return to power in Kabul in 2021. Reporting indicated that Islamabad has accused the Afghan Taliban of not acting against militant groups operating from Afghan territory, while the Taliban has denied these claims and condemned the airstrikes as targeting civilians.
International observers, including the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, have confirmed civilian casualties and called for the protection of non-combatants. Further updates noted that the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan urged all parties to exercise restraint and ensure accountability for actions impacting civilians.
Richard Bennett, the UN special rapporteur, stated, “Pakistan's security concerns must be addressed in accordance with international law.”
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.