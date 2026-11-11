Fact-Check: Does This Video Show Recent Diwali Celebrations in Dubai? No!

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded to TikTok in 2023 with similar visuals.
The video was uploaded on , and its caption indicates that it shows the UAE National Day celebrations.
We also found out that the UAE National Day is celebrated annually on 2 December.
A keyword search led us to a YouTube video titled "52nd UAE National Day 2023 - Abu Dhabi Fireworks."
The video shows decorations similar to the ones in the viral video, including a sign that says '52', indicating that it is the 52nd UAE National Day.
We tried to geolocate the area from the YouTube video based on a location sign board with 'Corniche Street' written on it and found an area with similar geography to the visuals in the video.
We found a report by Abu Dhabi City Municipality about decorating the streets of Abu Dhabi Island and outlying cities with illuminated geometric shapes.
The visual shared in the report looks similar to the decorations from the viral video.
According to the report, notable locations with the decorations included Abu Dhabi Corniche Street and major highways such as Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Sheikh Zayed Street, and Airport Street.
Conclusion: The video dates back to 2023 and shows the 52nd UAE National Day celebrations.
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