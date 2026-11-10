Unrelated Video Falsely Shared To Show Female Tourist Being Assaulted in India

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A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show a female tourist being assaulted and mistreated in India.
One of the users sharing the video captioned it, "A female tourist visiting India was allegedly raped and mistreated, and her hair was also cut off. This incident raises serious concerns about women's safety in India, not only for foreign tourists but also for ordinary Muslim women living there."
(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, here, and here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video shows an incident that occurred in Uzbekistan.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search and found a video on YouTube with the same visuals.
We ran the transcript of the video through Google Translate, which detected the language of the audio to be Uzbek.
We also found a report by Turkish news organisation TRHaber stating that the viral video was claimed to be from Arnavutköy in Turkey, but it is actually from Uzbekistan.
According to the report, investigations by the Istanbul Police Department found that the video is old and the incident occurred in Uzbekistan.
Factnameh, a fact-checking unit dedicated to Persian news and social media, also published a fact-check of the viral video.
The viral video was shared with the claim that it shows Ershad patrol officers behaving violently towards a young girl in Tehran. According to the claims, they were verbally and physically violent towards her, in addition to cutting her hair off.
They reported that a website in Uzbekistan shared the images and claimed that the viral video shows a woman attacking another woman over suspicion that the latter is having an affair with the former's husband.
According to the report, the longer version of the video has been posted on numerous Uzbek and Kyrgyz accounts, indicating that it shows a conflict between two women from Khorezm, Uzbekistan.
Kazakh news outlet Ozgeris.info shared the images, stating that the visuals show an incident in Uzbekistan in which a woman attacked another woman whom she suspected of having an affair with her husband.
Conclusion: The video doesn't show a tourist being mistreated in India; it shows an incident that occurred in Uzbekistan.
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