No, Lt Gen Girish Kalia Didn’t Say China Took Control of Parts of Arunachal

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A video showing Lieutenant General Girish Kalia, the Director General of the Territorial Army (DGTA) is being widely shared on social media.
What does he say?: He purportedly admits that it is "shameful that aggressor China has taken control of Asaphila, Longju and Taksing Circle in Arunachal Pradesh."
The DGTA appears to say that despite having requested for supplies, they were told that "paramilitary forces should rather be deployed against Gen Z of Arunachal Pradesh, instead of using them against China," before saying that the Centre was less interested in maintaining in India's territorial sovereignity.
How did we find out the truth?: We started by carrying out a reverse image search on the clip.
Since it carried news agency ANI's watermark, we specifically looked for any post shared by the agency.
This led us to an X post, shared on where Lt Gen Kalia spoke about tourism increasing in Jammu and Kashmir due to peace in the area, despite there being "a constant endeavour from across the Line of Control" to disturb it.
He went on to speak about the Indian Army's consistent operations, which led to the capture of "27 terrorists and recovery of large quantity of warlike stores," and narcotics.
Is it AI?: We shared the clip in the claim with the Deepfakes Analysis Unit (DAU), which ran it through several AI content detectors.
An audience analysis through Hiya's AI voice detection tool noted that the audio seemed to be generated or modified by AI, mentioning that there was only an eight percent match with live human markers.
Aurigin AI's tool showed a 75 percent likelihood of the audio track being an AI-generated one.
Meta's identifier tool, which confirms whether a piece of media was made using its AI tools, noted that it had found digital signatures confirming the same.
Army debunks: The Indian Army's official fact-checking account on X also debunked the viral claim, calling the claim a "digitally altered video."
Conclusion: An AI-manipulated video is being shared to falsely claim that the Indian Army admitted that China was controlling parts of Arunachal Pradesh.
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