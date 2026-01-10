Fact-Check: AI-Generated Clip Viral as Bangladeshi Hindu Girl Asking for Help

advertisement
In the wake of reports of multiple assaults on Hindus in Bangladesh, a video has been circulating on social media showing a girl sobbing and expressing fear over the ongoing unrest in the country.
Several users sharing the clip have claimed that the girl is Hindu and have urged that her life be spared.
What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to a Facebook post by a page called, 'All Time Happy,' featuring the same viral clip.
We went through the Facebook profile and found that it was listed under the category of a 'Graphic Designer.'
Additionally, there were similar clips about the alleged plight of Hindus in Bangladesh on the page.
Here is the preview of the post.
The Facebook page's cover image was created using Meta AI.
Additionally, we noticed some anomalies in the viral clip. The girl's face appeared extremely smooth and the flow of the tears seemed unnatural. These red flags are often noted in content made using AI.
We, then, ran the clip on AI-detection tool Hive Moderation which revealed that the viral video was AI-generated.
During our research, we also came across a post by Bangladesh's Interim Government's fact-check page which also concluded that the viral clip was created using AI and was not a real instance.
Conclusion: The viral clip is AI-generated and does not depict a real instance of a Hindu girl in Bangladesh asking for help.
