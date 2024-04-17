2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Another Edited Video of Aamir Khan Goes Viral

Another video of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is going viral to claim that it shows him expressing his support for the Congress party in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

What is he saying?: He says in Hindi, "Friends, there are two types of guarantees in this election. One is good and the other is bad. The bad news is that false promises have been made again to ruin your lives. But the good news is that there are five [kinds of] justices for your development. The hand will change the situation."