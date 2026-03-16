Deepfake Shared as Real Video of Army Official Talking About ‘Akhand Bharat'

A video of Major General CS Mann, Additional Director General of the Army Design Bureau (ADB) speaking at an event is being shared on social media.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that while speaking at the Synergia Conclave in Delhi, Major General CS Mann, said, " "If Israel succeeds in taking down Iran, then Pakistan can be controlled from 3 sides. India from the East & Afghan Taliban and Pro Israel Iran from left. This is the Indian route to take back Akhand Bharat. The threat of Bangladesh and Nepal shall be dealt later (sic)."