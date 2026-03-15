Old Video Shared as Recent Visuals of Clashes at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

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A video of multiple people clashing with some men standing behind a counter is being circulated on social media platforms as a recent incident from Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel.
What did the viral post say?: An X (formerly Twitter) named 'BBX' shared the clip with a caption that said, "Breaking: Clashes now at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. “We want tickets, we want flights, we want to leave Israel. We will not stay until Iranian missiles crush us.”."
What's the truth?: The video dated back to 20 July 2025 and reportedly showed Jewish youths trashing a theatre and clashing with its Arab employees in Jerusalem. This made the viral claim false.
How did we find that out?: On performing a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video, we found a similar visual published on the Facebook handle of ynet.
The post was shared on 20 July 2025.
Its caption mentioned that a brawl broke out at Jerusalem's Cinema City between the Arab buffet workers of the cinema chain and dozens of Jewish teenagers.
News report: The official YouTube channel of Times of India, too, had shared a video report on the incident on 20 July 2025.
It was titled, "On Cam: Riots Erupt In Jerusalem As Israeli Jews Ransack Movie Theatre, Chant 'DEATH TO ARABS'."
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and is being incorrectly shared as a recent one with a false context.
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