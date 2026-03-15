Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video Shared as Recent Visuals of Clashes at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

Old Video Shared as Recent Visuals of Clashes at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

Neither is this video recent nor does it show people clashing at an airport in Israel.

Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The video is old and is being shared with a false context.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check | The video is old and is being shared with a false context.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video of multiple people clashing with some men standing behind a counter is being circulated on social media platforms as a recent incident from Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel.

What did the viral post say?: An X (formerly Twitter) named 'BBX' shared the clip with a caption that said, "Breaking: Clashes now at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. “We want tickets, we want flights, we want to leave Israel. We will not stay until Iranian missiles crush us.”."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

The above post had gained around a million views on the platform. More archives of similar claims could be found here, here, and here.

What's the truth?: The video dated back to 20 July 2025 and reportedly showed Jewish youths trashing a theatre and clashing with its Arab employees in Jerusalem. This made the viral claim false.

Also ReadPhoto From Iraq Falsely Shared as US' Attack on Iran’s Desalination Plant

How did we find that out?: On performing a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video, we found a similar visual published on the Facebook handle of ynet.

  • The post was shared on 20 July 2025.

  • Its caption mentioned that a brawl broke out at Jerusalem's Cinema City between the Arab buffet workers of the cinema chain and dozens of Jewish teenagers.

News report: The official YouTube channel of Times of India, too, had shared a video report on the incident on 20 July 2025.

  • It was titled, "On Cam: Riots Erupt In Jerusalem As Israeli Jews Ransack Movie Theatre, Chant 'DEATH TO ARABS'."

Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and is being incorrectly shared as a recent one with a false context.

Also ReadMachli Mandi Fire Incident Viral as Video of Attack on India-Israel Drone Plant

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT