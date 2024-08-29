Fact-Check: No, This Video Doesn’t Show Hindus Being Killed in Bangladesh

advertisement
As the crisis in Bangladesh continues, a distressing video is now being shared on the internet to claim that it shows dead bodies of people belonging to the Hindu community in the country.
(Note: We have refrained from adding any links to the video due to its disturbing nature.)
The post had recorded over five lakh views on the platform, while this report was being written. This was picked and later shared by several other social media users.
What are the facts?: The visuals could be traced back to June of this year and is unrelated to the violence in Bangladesh. It was actually recorded in the Rakhine State of Myanmar.
What led us to the truth?: A Google Lens search on the keyframes of the video directed us to the same visuals published on LinkedIn by a user named 'Maung Hla Myint'.
The user identified himself as a Rohingya human rights activist, who was born in Myanmar but had to flee to Bangladesh in 2017.
The post's caption mentioned that a house was attacked in Habi West Village in Maungdown Township on 9 June, where an explosion occurred and led to the death of three family members.
Around six people were reported injured due to the explosion.
Other sources: Team WebQoof found a similar visual shared on an X handle called 'Ro Nay San Lwin'. According to their bio, the user was a Rohingya activist.
The visual was published on 9 June and its caption said, "Amid fighting between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army (AA) in Rakhine State's Maungdaw Township, artillery shells hit the Habi West Rohingya hamlet of Thi Ho Kyun village tract today, resulting in 6 deaths, including two children, and 7 injuries, including four children."
News report: According to Radio Free Asia (RFA) Burmese, a woman and a man in their 30s as well as a 13-year-old child were killed in Maungdaw on 9 June.
The post said that the tragic incident took place due to a heavy weapon being shot near the victims' houses.
The report was credited to a citizen journalist.
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is being shared with a false communal colour.
