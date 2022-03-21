Russia's Claims of Bioweapons in Ukraine Expose the Dangers of Disinformation

The biological warfare claims show how pernicious disinformation can be: difficult to counter and highly consequential. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
On 11 March 2022, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s UN ambassador, that Russia had discovered evidence of US-funded biological weapons research in Ukraine.
US officials denied the claims, accused Russia of , and warned that Russia’s accusations could be a .
The statements followed several days of Russian officials making the claim, and .
Russia’s claims are part of a strategy of spreading disinformation before and during the invasion of Ukraine.
The disinformation aims to bolster support for the war within Russia, undermine Ukrainian morale and sow confusion and discord in the US and Europe.
The biological warfare claims to show how pernicious disinformation can be: difficult to counter and highly consequential.
Here are four articles from our archive to help you understand how Russia used disinformation to justify the invasion, how disinformation fits into Russia’s use of technology in warfare, what makes disinformation so challenging, and how targets of Russia’s disinformation have learned to respond.
In the run-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, US officials warned that Russia was preparing false flag attacks, that is attacks on its own forces to create the appearance of aggression by Ukraine.
Radnitz also in Russia’s propaganda toolkit. Ubiquitous information technologies are fertile ground for disinformation campaigns.
“With the prevalence of disinformation campaigns, manufacturing a justification for war doesn’t require the expense or risk of a false flag – let alone an actual attack,” he writes.
“At the start of its incursion into Crimea in 2014, the Kremlin used ‘active measures,’ including disinformation and deception, to prevent Ukrainian resistance and secure domestic approval,” he writes.
“Russia and other post-Soviet states are also prone to claim a ‘provocation,’ which frames any military action as a justified response rather than a first move.”
Disinformation campaigns are part of a constellation of Russian high-tech warfare methods, including intelligence gathering, information warfare, cyberwarfare, and electronic warfare.
Rochester Institute of Technology’s explains how these overlapping modes of warfare work and how Russia is using them in Ukraine.
There is a flood of information about Ukraine on social media, and much of it is neither verified nor debunked. “This underscores how difficult it is to be certain of the truth with a high volume of fast-changing information in an emotionally charged, high-stakes situation like warfare,” he writes.
This difficulty in determining the truth is by design, explains University of Washington’s . Disinformation campaigns are blends of truth, lies, and beliefs that can have particular strategic aims but are also , she writes.
“The notion of disinformation often brings to mind easy-to-spot propaganda peddled by totalitarian states, but the reality is much more complex,” she writes.
“Disinformation has its roots in the practice of dezinformatsiya used by the Soviet Union’s intelligence agencies to attempt to change how people understood and interpreted events in the world,” she writes.
Disinformation is difficult but not impossible to counter. Decades of Russian disinformation campaigns have given its targets experience in responding. of Johns Hopkins University describes how the Baltic states in recent years.
Latvia is home to the Strategic Communications Center of Excellence, a NATO organisation that counters Russian influence, including by publishing reports on Russian disinformation activities.
The people of the Baltics have also taken up the cause. “‘Baltic elves’ – volunteers who monitor the internet for Russian disinformation – became active in 2015 after the in Ukraine,” Thompson writes.
“Disinformation is a key part of Russia’s overall effort to undermine Western governments. As a result, the battle is ever-changing, with Russians constantly trying new angles of attack and target countries like the Baltic nations identifying and thwarting those efforts,” he writes.
“The most effective responses will involve coordination between governments, commercial technology companies and the news industry and social media platforms to identify and address disinformation.”
(Republished in an arrangement with The Conversation.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)