Ukraine President Zelenskyy Survived 3 Assassination Attempts Last Week: Report

The other group – Wagner mercenaries – that had planned to kill the Ukrainian president, was reportedly shocked to learn how Ukrainians had accurately predicted all their moves, reported The Times.

A high-ranking official told the publication that it was "eerie" to know how well-briefed Zelenskyy's security team seemed to be.

Soon after the Russian invasion began in Ukraine, the United States (US) had offered to help Zelenskyy in moving out of the war-torn country, however, the Ukraine president had rejected the offer and chose to remain in Kyiv along with his protection squad and close aides.

Zelenskyy had earlier said that he feared he was the number one target of the Russian invasion.

On Thursday, 3 March, he, however, had said that talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin was the only way to end the ongoing crisis in the country.