'China & US Should Share World Responsibilities': Xi Tells Biden on Ukraine War

President Biden expounded on the US position on the war in Ukraine, and expressed readiness for communication with China to prevent the situation from exacerbating. He described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians, as per a statement by the White House.

"China does not want to see the situation in Ukraine to come to this. China stands for peace and opposes war. This is embedded in China's history and culture," Xi said in response.

The Chinese president further underscored that there have been and will continue to be differences between China and the US. "What matters is to keep such differences under control. A steadily growing relationship is in the interest of both sides," he added, as per CCTV.

China, like India, has remained neutral in its position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, while emphasising peaceful dialogue as a solution to the crisis.