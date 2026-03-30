Old Video From Texas Falsely Shared as One of Crows Over Israel’s Tel Aviv

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A video showing swarms of birds flocking over what appears to be a parking lot has gone viral on social media, where users are claiming that it shows recent visuals from Tel Aviv, Israel.
Some of those sharing this video, along with news organisation News24, noted that it had sparked speculation about 'doomsday' approaching.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for more reports or visuals of this incident with the keywords 'Texas crows 2024'.
This led us to several news reports and two social media posts showing similar visuals from January 2024, noting that large swarms of birds had been spotted over Cypress, Texas.
Conclusion: An old video from Texas is being shared to claim that it shows recent visuals of crows flocking in Israel.
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