Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video From Texas Falsely Shared as One of Crows Over Israel’s Tel Aviv

Old Video From Texas Falsely Shared as One of Crows Over Israel’s Tel Aviv

We were able to trace the video back to 2024, when it was first shared as a video from Cypress in Texas, USA.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old video from Texas has gone viral with the false claim that it shows crows gathering over Tel Aviv, Israel.</p></div>
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An old video from Texas has gone viral with the false claim that it shows crows gathering over Tel Aviv, Israel.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video showing swarms of birds flocking over what appears to be a parking lot has gone viral on social media, where users are claiming that it shows recent visuals from Tel Aviv, Israel.

  • Some of those sharing this video, along with news organisation News24, noted that it had sparked speculation about 'doomsday' approaching.

An archived version of this report can be seen here.

(Source: News24/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, here, and here.)

But...?: Neither is the video recent, nor is it from Israel.

  • It dates back to 2024 and shows birds gathering over a parking lot in Texas USA.

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How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the video, which led us to the same video on TikTok.

  • We used a VPN to access the platform, and saw that the user had shared this video in 2024, as one of a "crow swarm in Texas".

The video was shared on TikTok in 2024.

(Source: TikTok/Screenshot)

  • Taking a cue from this, we looked for more reports or visuals of this incident with the keywords 'Texas crows 2024'.

  • This led us to several news reports and two social media posts showing similar visuals from January 2024, noting that large swarms of birds had been spotted over Cypress, Texas.

Conclusion: An old video from Texas is being shared to claim that it shows recent visuals of crows flocking in Israel.

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