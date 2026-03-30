BJP WB Shares Clipped Video of CM Mamata Banerjee With Misleading Context

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A video of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from a public event is being circulated with a claim that she recently said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) creates drama if a temple of Lord Shiva is demolished.
Who shared it?: The official X (formerly Twitter) handles of BJP West Bengal and BJP IT department's head, Amit Malviya, shared the viral clip criticising the West Bengal CM for her remarks.
(Swipe right to view all screenshots.)
An archive of the post can be found here.
An archive of the post can be found here.
Is this claim true?: No, the video has clipped to mislead the viewers. A longer version showed Banerjee taking a dig at the BJP for demolishing temples while building the Kashi Vishwanath temple.
What led us to the truth?: We went through the Facebook account of CM Mamata Banerjee and found the longer version of her public address uploaded on 28 March.
Its caption loosely translates to, "Public meeting at Khandra Football Ground in Raniganj."
At around the 11:17 timestamp, she was heard making the same statement as heard in the viral video.
She then goes on to accuse the BJP of breaking out people’s businesses.
It made it clear that the full context of Banerjee's statement was not included in the viral claim, thus rendering it misleading.
Conclusion: It is evident that the video has been clipped and is being shared to mislead the viewers.
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